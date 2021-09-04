Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough sees Estonia friendly as opportunity not a burden

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough wants to see players force their way into his thinking for Wednesday's World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland when they take on Estonia in a friendly on Sunday evening.

Baraclough plans to make "as many changes as possible" to the starting XI that beat Lithuania 4-1 in Thursday's qualifier, but he insisted the friendly in between was an opportunity rather than a burden.

"The friendly comes at a good time for us," Baraclough said. "We had a tough game in Lithuania and the travel that comes with it but this gives us a six-day lead up to the Swiss game. It doesn't mean this game is any less important.

"It gives players the chance to win another cap but also to stake a claim to be involved against Switzerland."

Niall McGinn, 34, will captain the side in Tallinn and will be among those keen to press their case ahead of Wednesday.

But Baraclough will also give a number of youngsters their chance, pointing to the importance of blooding the next generation after seeing Shayne Lavery, Daniel Ballard and Ali McCann impress in Vilnius on Thursday night.

"I think it's important that players who come on trips have a chance to play," he said. "In October and November we'll have two qualifiers and there won't be any friendlies so some players may come away and not get any playing time.

"I think it's important to test them and give them the chance to test themselves, and to have a good look at the players who haven't played in the first game."