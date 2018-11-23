FAI hopeful of Mick McCarthy deal in next 48 hours

Mick McCarthy could be confirmed as Republic of Ireland manager in next 48 hours

The FAI are in talks with Mick McCarthy's representatives and are hopeful of concluding a deal for him to return as Republic of Ireland manager in the next 48 hours, according to Sky sources

The FAI are keen to appoint a new manager before next Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifying draw which takes place in Dublin.

The post is vacant after Martin O'Neill left by mutual consent on Wednesday following a run of just one win in 11 matches.

Should he be appointed, it would be McCarthy's second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland following his six years in charge between 1996-2002 during which time he led the team to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

The FAI have told the media other candidates are still being considered, but McCarthy is understood to be the front-runner, particularly after Brighton manager Chris Hughton ruled himself out.

McCarthy started his managerial career with Millwall and also managed Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich after leaving the Republic of Ireland job.