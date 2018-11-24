Mick McCarthy will be unveiled as Republic of Ireland boss on Sunday

Mick McCarthy will be unveiled as the manager of the Republic of Ireland on Sunday afternoon, Sky sources understand.

The 59-year-old former Ipswich boss replaces Martin O'Neill, who, along with his assistant Roy Keane, stepped down earlier this week following a miserable run of just one win in nine matches this year.

McCarthy has been out of a job since leaving Ipswich in April, but is set for a second stint in the Republic hot seat with his appointment to be confirmed at 3pm Sunday press conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane left their roles with Rep of Ireland by mutual consent

Other names linked with the job have included Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, former England manager Sam Allardyce, Hibernian counterpart Neil Lennon, Brighton's Chris Hughton and Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny.

But McCarthy will be given the opportunity to revitalise the Republic, with whom he won 57 caps during his playing career before taking the reins for the first time in 1996 after leaving Millwall.

Under McCarthy, the Republic missed out on qualification to the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

His tenure concluded at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where, despite the departure from the squad of Keane following a bitter fallout with McCarthy, the Republic reached the last 16.

Since then, McCarthy has had varying degrees of success at Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich.