Martin O'Neill hungry for management return after leaving Republic of Ireland

Martin O'Neill is ready to return to management

Martin O'Neill insists he remains hungry to return to management after leaving his role as Republic of Ireland boss last month.

The 66-year-old and the FAI mutually agreed to part ways in November but O'Neill, who has managed Leicester, Aston Villa and Sunderland in the Premier League, says he backs himself for another job.

"That drive, the determination, is there," he said. "I hate that phrase 'recharge my batteries'. I don't need to. I'm ready. I know I'm a good manager and I will always back myself, in whatever job I take next.

"There's a perception now that I'm not only too old, but that I'm on the outside looking in. There's an age element to it, but people also believe you've closed your mind to things. It couldn't be farther from the truth. I've still got things to do in this game. My mind remains open.

O'Neill was criticised over his handling of Declan Rice

"I remember Chelsea players talking about (Jose) Mourinho and how well prepared he was, how everything was dossiered. It wasn't too long ago that he won the league - and don't forget he won a couple of trophies at Old Trafford - that he was the way forward. And I'm not an apologist for Mourinho. Far from it.

"There's always a new kid on the block but, to be told these things are supposedly dated now, well, I'd probably feel the same irritation. You can be labelled so quickly in this game."

Republic of Ireland were relegated from UEFA Nations League Group B in the autumn and O'Neill had also faced questions over his handling of youngster Declan Rice.

His team's style of football had also been criticised - and they were booed by the home support after a lacklustre display against Northern Ireland.