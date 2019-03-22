Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland preview: Mick McCarthy warns against complacency

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland is live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has used Scotland's disastrous result against Kazakhstan as a cautionary tale as he prepares his players to face Gibraltar on Saturday.

Alex McLeish's side were beaten 3-0 by the nation ranked 117th in the world on Thursday night, with Ireland facing another European minnow to open their European Qualifiers campaign.

The Aviva Stadium will host Euro 2020 games, so there is extra incentive for Ireland to start their campaign strongly after relegation to the third tier of the UEFA Nations League brought an end to Martin O'Neill's five-year tenure.

The Republic finished bottom of a group containing Wales and Denmark, and they will come face-to-face with the Danes once more in Euro 2020 qualifying, with Switzerland and Georgia completing Group D.

The Republic have won their previous two games against Gibraltar by an aggregate score of 11-0.

But ahead of facing the country ranked 194th in the world, McCarthy said: "We have to give them the respect they deserve. [Gibraltar manager] Julio [Cesar Ribas] has got them playing and they will be right bang at it, like we see in the old FA Cup ties in England all the time.

"We saw what happened to Scotland on Thursday night [against Kazakhstan], so we have be ready. We want to build some momentum, and I will concern myself with Georgia after that."

McCarthy's second term as Republic boss was confirmed four months ago, and he will look to immediately inject confidence into a side that failed to score in the final four games of O'Neill's reign.

The 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium represents a low-key setting for McCarthy's return to the dugout, but he is relishing the challenge.

"The butterflies are there already, actually," he added. "The press conference is part of the build-up to the game, and I have got that. If I lose that, there would be something wrong and it's been there ever since the first game I played.

"Most of the players have been together for a while, but the youngsters who have come in are great lads. They were training over the top the first two days as they're eager to impress and get into the team.

Alfreton Town's Reece Styche is expected to start up front for Gibraltar

"They've all been good, but some have stood out and really impressed me. It's confirmed what I already knew, which is that there's quality in this squad."

Seamus Coleman, who is set to make his 50th appearance for his country, said: "On the first day, the manager allowed us to continue doing what we were doing before he installed his ideas.

"We're clear what he wants from certain players, and the lads have learned quite quickly what's needed of them. You don't want the new lads to be tied down with the baggage of last year, and it's a fresh start for us all."

Team news

Gibraltar earned first competitive wins last autumn as they defeated Armenia away and Liechtenstein at home during their Nations League campaign.

Reece Styche, who plays for English National League North club Alfreton Town, is expected to lead the line. Ribas will, however, be without injured striker George Cabrera, who scored in the victory over Liechtenstein.

Wolves right-back Matt Doherty could feature in a more advanced position, with McCarthy confirming that Coleman will captain the side.

McCarthy confirmed that Robbie Brady is fit enough to contribute, but his lack of match time at Burnley could mean he misses out on a starting berth.

Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick has earned a recall and will hope for a first international appearance since June 2017, while Derby defender Richard Keogh is expected to overcome a broken hand to play alongside Shane Duffy.

Opta stats

There has been just one goal scored in Republic of Ireland's last four games in all competitions, with that goal coming courtesy of Wales' Harry Wilson.

Republic of Ireland have failed to score in their last four games, they haven't gone five in a row without finding the net since May 1996, when Mick McCarthy was in his first stint as manager.

Mick McCarthy returns for his second stint as Republic of Ireland manager - he lost his first game in charge of his first spell back in March 1996, losing 0-2 versus Russia.

Ireland have won just two of their last 12 competitive matches (W2 D6 L4) and are winless in their last six such games (D3 L3).

After winning consecutive matches versus Armenia and Liechtenstein, Gibraltar have lost their last two games, conceding 10 goals in the process.

Gibraltar have won two of their last four home games (L2), after winning none of their previous 12 (D1 L11).

Charlie's prediction

Mick McCarthy is new, but I do not think there will be a massive change in style from Ireland. I think they will work hard defensively and get the ball down and pass.

I expect Daryl Murphy to play, so they could knock it up long and get up the pitch and pin Gibraltar in a bit. The return of Seamus Coleman will be a big bonus on what will be a fairly comfortable afternoon, though Ireland do not score many goals.

