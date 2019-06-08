Republic of Ireland's Alan Judge to have surgery on broken wrist

Alan Judge receives treatment on his broken wrist

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge will have surgery on his fractured wrist on Monday, manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed.

Judge, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute against Denmark on Friday, set up Shane Duffy's late equaliser with a brilliant delivery into the box from a free-kick.

The 30-year-old Ipswich player needed extensive treatment on the pitch following a collision with Kasper Dolberg, minutes after coming off the bench to provide the cross from which Duffy snatched a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.

Judge has had to contend with a catalogue of injuries in recent years, including a double leg break during his time at Brentford.

He will have an operation on Monday before rejoining his team-mates to watch that evening's European Qualifier against Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports Football.

McCarthy told FAI TV: "They managed to put it back in place, I think, last night in Denmark - we were conscious of any nerve damage if we didn't and he may have had to stay.

"Thankfully, he came back. He's having it done on Monday. He's a groomsman at a wedding today [Saturday], which he was going to anyway - I'm not so sure how his suit is going to fit him now.

"It's a shame because I thought he was terrific. I think he helped change the game for us. It's such a shame because I thought he did really well.

"He's been training really, really well and I think he's got back to his best since he broke his leg at Brentford - ironically when he was playing against my team, Ipswich - and he's looked really good, so for him to get that injury... he had a real chance of playing on Monday."

Judge is joined on the sidelines by Burnley defender Kevin Long, who will sit out the Gibraltar game with a minor calf strain.