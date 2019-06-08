Republic of Ireland's Alan Judge to have surgery on broken wrist
Last Updated: 08/06/19 6:31pm
Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge will have surgery on his fractured wrist on Monday, manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed.
Judge, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute against Denmark on Friday, set up Shane Duffy's late equaliser with a brilliant delivery into the box from a free-kick.
The 30-year-old Ipswich player needed extensive treatment on the pitch following a collision with Kasper Dolberg, minutes after coming off the bench to provide the cross from which Duffy snatched a 1-1 draw in Copenhagen.
Judge has had to contend with a catalogue of injuries in recent years, including a double leg break during his time at Brentford.
He will have an operation on Monday before rejoining his team-mates to watch that evening's European Qualifier against Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports Football.
McCarthy told FAI TV: "They managed to put it back in place, I think, last night in Denmark - we were conscious of any nerve damage if we didn't and he may have had to stay.
"Thankfully, he came back. He's having it done on Monday. He's a groomsman at a wedding today [Saturday], which he was going to anyway - I'm not so sure how his suit is going to fit him now.
Rep Ire vs Gibraltar
June 10, 2019, 7:30pm
Live on
"It's a shame because I thought he was terrific. I think he helped change the game for us. It's such a shame because I thought he did really well.
"He's been training really, really well and I think he's got back to his best since he broke his leg at Brentford - ironically when he was playing against my team, Ipswich - and he's looked really good, so for him to get that injury... he had a real chance of playing on Monday."
Judge is joined on the sidelines by Burnley defender Kevin Long, who will sit out the Gibraltar game with a minor calf strain.