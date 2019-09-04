Mick McCarthy says Switzerland game biggest since Ireland return

Mick McCarthy has labelled Switzerland as his biggest game since returning to the national team as manager

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has labelled Thursday's European Qualifier against Switzerland the biggest game since his return to the job.

The Republic head into the clash with the Group D favourites sitting top of the pile with 10 points from a possible 12, but knowing they face their sternest test yet at the Aviva Stadium.

Asked if it was the biggest game since he took over from Martin O'Neill last November, McCarthy said: "Oh of course, yes, without a doubt, yes.

"We've had our first games - we've done well in those - but Switzerland and Denmark are arguably the best two teams and we've got one of them playing (on Thursday) night."

Scott Hogan (right) is one of four strikers in the Republic of Ireland squad without a senior international goal

McCarthy will attempt to secure a victory over the side currently ranked 11th in the world with none of his pool of strikers having a senior international goal to their name.

However, he insisted he does not care where the goals come from as long as Ireland get the result they need.

The 60-year-old said: "I'm not bothered where they come from, but I think the strikers might argue that. They'd like to score the goals.

"But if they come off and we've won, I don't think anybody's bothered, and that will be the same (on Thursday night) if we win.

"Nobody will be bothered who scores."

Right-back Seamus Coleman has spoken about the absence of Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri from the Switzerland squad, after the winger made himself unavailable for selection for the national team.

Seamus Coleman has continued as Republic of Ireland captain under McCarthy

Coleman, who plays for Merseyside rivals Everton, appreciates that it will still be tough game, despite Shaqiri's exclusion.

He said: "Look, he's a dangerous player. He's one of those who can turn it on and score a goal before you know it.

"Obviously it's a boost for us that he's not playing.

"But a team of quality will have people to come in and replace him. I know it's boring, but we just need to concentrate on ourselves."