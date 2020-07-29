David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan nominated for 2019 FAI Player of the Year award
Sheffield United duo and Fleetwood Town midfielder in running for award; winners announced next week
By Brian Barry
Last Updated: 29/07/20 3:07pm
David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan have been nominated to be named the FAI's International Player of the Year for 2019.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the awards were postponed from earlier this year. The ceremony will no longer take place, with the winners being announced next week.
Sheffield United duo McGoldrick and Stevens were recognised for their showings throughout the 2019 calendar year as the Republic of Ireland finished third in Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D, while Whelan's performances in midfield also earned him a nomination.
Alan Browne, Josh Cullen and Callum Robinson are in the mix to be named Young International Player of the Year, while Brighton's Aaron Connolly, Celtic's Lee O'Connor and West Brom's Dara O'Shea were nominated for the U21 award.
Nominations
Senior Men's International Player of the Year
David McGoldrick
Enda Stevens
Glenn Whelan
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Katie McCabe
Denise O'Sullivan
Louise Quinn
Young International Player of the Year
Alan Browne
Josh Cullen
Callum Robinson
'Three' International Goal of the Year
Conor Hourihane v Georgia
Lee O'Connor v Sweden
Troy Parrott v Sweden
Under-21 International Player of the Year
Aaron Connolly
Lee O'Connor
Dara O'Shea
Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year
Jonathan Afolabi
Will Ferry
Lee O'Connor
Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Megan Mackey
Roisin McGovern
Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year
Adam Idah
Jason Knight
Oisin McEntee
Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year
James Furlong
Joe Hodge
Andrew Omobamidele
Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year
Shauna Brennan
Eabha O'Mahony
Jessica Ziu
Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year
Colin Conroy
Ben McCormack
Gavin O'Brien
Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year
Kerryanne Browne
Della Doherty
Aoife Horgan
Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year
Evan Ferguson
Glory Nzingo
John Ryan
Under-15 Women's Schools International Player of the Year
Aoife Cronin (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane)
Ellen Molloy (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)
Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
Chris Shields (Dundalk)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
Dave O'Leary (Avondale United)
Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)
Junior International Player of the Year
Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Schools International Player of the Year
Brandon Bermingham (St Mary's Diocesan School, Drogheda)
Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
Niall O'Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Laurence Bryan (Street League)
Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)