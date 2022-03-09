Stephen Kenny extends Republic of Ireland contract until 2024

Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract as Republic of Ireland boss that takes him to the 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign.

The 50-year-old's contract was due to expire in July but both parties had remained confident of striking a new deal.

Kenny has lost just one of his last 10 games as national team boss following a winless opening 11 fixtures after succeeding Mick McCarthy.

Kenny's assistant Keith Andrews and backroom staff of Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle are also rewarded with new deals.

Kenny said: "I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract. The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

"The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential. With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad."

Welcoming the contract extension that commences with immediate effect, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: "On behalf of everyone at the Association I am delighted to announce this news today. The Board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

"Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals."

Having failed to qualify for next year's winter World Cup in Qatar, Kenny's next competitive matches in charge will be the Republic's opening four matches of the Nations League next June.

Ireland were drawn in Group B1 alongside Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia, with their final two fixtures scheduled for September.

Before that they face friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania in March.

The qualifying draw for Euro 2024 - which will be staged in Germany - is due to take place in October.