Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says 'best game of our lives' needed in World Cup play-off

Vera Pauw has said that the Republic of Ireland need to play the "best game of their lives" in their World Cup play-off against Scotland or Austria.

The Girls in Green are potentially just 90 minutes away from reaching their first ever major tournament, and will travel to either Glasgow or St Pölten for the showdown on October 11.

"We'll need to have the best game of our lives," commented Ireland boss Pauw, acknowledging the logistical challenge of preparing for two different opponents, given they will face the winner of Scotland vs Austria five days after those two meet.

"It's a bit odd. Never seen that before. The opponent can fully concentrate on us already, we need to divide our attention. But we have organised that. There's three people going to the Scotland-Austria game. One scout for Austria, one scout for Scotland and Tom Elmes will go because he's delivering the presentations to the team, he's doing the analysis of the opponent.

"He can focus on the overview and being ready the next morning to present. We usually don't do that, it's usually one scout. In this case, we need to do everything to be absolutely ready for the game.

"It's two completely different styles of play. We need to prepare differently for each team. They are more or less on an equal level.

"Scotland is more a game that we know. Austria is more a continental game, very well structured, they hardly give anything away, but on the other hand Scotland is more direct, more pushing forward and getting more pressure on us. Both very, very difficult."

Image: The Republic of Ireland finished their Group A campaign with wins over Finland and Slovakia to receive a bye into the second round of the play-offs

The 28-strong squad will watch Scotland vs Austria as a group, after playing a friendly game against a male U15 or U17 team earlier that day.

"We're playing a boys team earlier that day - usually we play in the evening but we're playing earlier so that we're all in front of the big screen together," Pauw detailed.

"It won't be a full game but it will be enough to get them sharpened up and to give us information about who is executing their tasks in the best way at this moment. That is the most difficult part, if they come from all different areas, to compare who is actually the best in that task within our game plan."

Injury headaches

Ireland will have to plan without some of their key stars for the play-off, including Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn.

"The thing is that in our line-up, we might be able to handle it (the losses). But we need to work very hard to get the new players in to the level that they can really make a difference when they get on the pitch," Pauw outlined.

And she is adamant that with world-class leaders like Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan in the ranks, the group amounts to more than the sum of its parts.

"It is not only Katie (with Arsenal). It is also Denise O'Sullivan with all her experience from the USA league. Megan Connolly is one of the big, big players. It is not only missing Megan Connolly on the pitch but also off the pitch. Niamh Fahey is another one.

"What about Courtney Brosnan, how she grew and influences others? We have many players that in a positive way that are pulling up the others to a higher level.

"I am very proud of that, because I feel that many players are performing at a higher level with us than at their club, and that is because of those players. Those players give them the space to grow and they help them to grow. You don't see that often. So together, we are in a good space."

