Joachim Low holding crunch talks with German FA over his future

Joachim Low's position came under scrutiny during the last international break when Germany were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in Seville; his contract as head coach runs until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Monday 30 November 2020 14:13, UK

Joachim Low during the UEFA Nations League A group one match between Netherlands and Germany at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 13, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Joachim Low has been in charge of the German national team for over 14 years

Joachim Low is holding crunch talks with German FA (DFB) chiefs about his future as Germany head coach, according to Sky in Germany.

The 60-year-old met with various members of the DFB hierarchy, including president Fritz Keller and team director Oliver Bierhoff, at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt-am-Main on Monday.

Low's position came under scrutiny during the last international break when his side were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in Seville.

The Nations League game coincided with Germany's heaviest defeat in almost 90 years.

Low's contract as head coach runs until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has spent the past 14 years in charge of Germany, taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann after the 2006 World Cup played on home soil, winning a World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Joachim Low oversaw Germany&#39;s worst competitive defeat
Image: Low oversaw Germany's worst competitive defeat, in the 6-0 loss to Spain

Low was unable to produce the same result at the 2018 World Cup as Germany surprisingly crashed out in the group stage.

In a statement released following the defeat to Spain, the German FA said: "The DFB board unanimously agreed on the roadmap in order to collect insights and evaluate them and discuss them. It gives the national team coach time and emotional distance in order to process the current situation.

"On a sporting level to analyse the reasons for the clear defeat in Seville and on a personal level to process the big frustration. That is the proper thing to do."

