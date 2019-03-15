Real Madrid's Isco left out of Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Isco has been left out of the Spain squad following a frustrating season at Real Madrid

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has been left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Spain's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header later this month.

Koke, Saul Niguez and Thiago Alcantara are also absent ahead of the games against Norway and Malta.

However, former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is a surprise inclusion while Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Diego Costa, Iago Aspas and Diego Llorente miss out through injury.

Isco has struggled for minutes at the Bernabeu under coach Santiago Solari, who this week was replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Luis Enrique took over the national team following Spain's disappointing World Cup last summer but after a good start with wins over England and Croatia in the Nations League, failed to reach the tournament's final phase.

Spain host Norway at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on March 23, then visits Malta three days later.

Spain squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pau Lopez (Real Betis), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Sergi Gomez (Sevilla), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Rodri Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

Forwards: Rodrigo (Valencia), Jaime Mata (Getafe), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)