Luis Enrique set to be re-appointed Spain manager after five-month absence

Luis Enrique is set to be re-appointed as the manager of Spain, five months after stepping down from the role for personal reasons.

Enrique resigned from the role in June as his nine-year-old daughter Xana was seriously ill with bone cancer, and subsequently died in August.

The former Barcelona manager missed Spain's previous three games before leaving the role and was replaced by his long-term assistant Robert Moreno, who was given a contract until after the European Championships.

Robert Moreno secured Spain's qualification to Euro 2020 with two games to spare

Moreno went on to win four of his six games in charge, including Monday's 5-0 victory over Romania, as Spain secured their qualification for Euro 2020.

The current head coach walked out of Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium in tears following the win on Monday, without himself or the players talking to the media.

3:27 Highlights of Spain's 5-0 win over Romania in Group F of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Spain's 5-0 win over Romania in Group F of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Spain have called a press conference at 11.30am on Tuesday, in which it is expected they will announce Enrique is returning to his former role, however, it is unclear if Moreno will also continue as assistant manager.

Moreno is reportedly disappointed with Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales after he refused to confirm the 42-year-old would see out his contract.

Should Enrique be re-appointed, it will be the fourth change of manager since Julen Lopetegui was dismissed just days before Spain's 2018 World Cup opener.