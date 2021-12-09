Pele to stay in hospital for exams amid treatment on colon tumour

Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital earlier this week for chemotherapy to treat the tumour found during routine examinations at the end of August; three-time World Cup winner said on Instagram he had undergone his final chemotherapy session of 2021

Image: Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals

Pele will remain in a Sao Paulo hospital “for a few days” to undergo further examination for treatment on a colon tumour.

The Brazilian three-time World Cup winner was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital earlier this week for chemotherapy to treat the tumour found during routine examinations at the end of August.

Pele, 81, underwent surgery to remove the colon tumour in September and spent nearly a month in hospital.

He said on Instagram he had undergone his final chemotherapy session of 2021.

"I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don't you think?," said Pele, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist.

He added: "Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!"

Pele said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day".

He won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

