Sky Bet EFL set for chaotic final weekend with titles, promotions, play-off places and relegations to be decided

It is set to be a huge final weekend in the EFL, with titles, promotions and relegations all on the line across the Championship, League One and League Two.

With Championship and League Two final days set to take place on Saturday, and League One coming up on Sunday, we take you through all the crucial permutations here...

Sky Bet Championship

Who will go down on the final day?

Derby still have their fate in their own hands as they face Sheffield Wednesday in a final-day crunch clash at Pride Park - live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

A win keeps them up. A draw will be enough if Rotherham fail to win. They will be relegated if they lose, and relegated if they draw and Rotherham win.

Rotherham head to Cardiff knowing only a win will do, while they also need Derby to fail to win.

Sheffield Wednesday will be relegated if they fail to win at Derby. They will only stay up if they win, and Rotherham fail to win. Unless something spectacular happens at the Riverside...

Wycombe are almost certainly down, but deserve huge credit for keeping themselves in the slightest hunt until the final day of the season in their first ever Championship campaign.

They will be relegated if they fail to win at Middlesbrough, and will only survive if they win & Sheffield Wednesday win, scoring 12 more goals than Wednesday in the process, while also needing Rotherham to fail to win.

Sky Bet League One

It is one from three for the final play-off spot in League One...

Who will reach the play-offs?

Portsmouth will secure a play-off place if they win at home to Accrington - live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday, with kick-off at midday.

A point will also be enough for Pompey at Fratton Park if Oxford and Charlton fail to win. A defeat would also be okay if Oxford lose and Charlton fail to win.

Oxford will secure a play-off place if they win at home to Burton, Portsmouth fail to win and Charlton do not beat Hull by five more goals than Oxford's win over Burton.

A point will also be enough if Portsmouth lose and Charlton fail to win.

Charlton will secure a play-off place if they win at home to champions Hull, and Portsmouth and Oxford fail to win.

They will also secure it if they beat Hull by five more goals than Oxford's win over Burton, and Portsmouth fail to win.

Sky Bet League Two

Every team in the top nine of League Two has something to play for going into the final day of the season! Strap in, because it is about to get complicated...

Can Cheltenham seal the title ahead of Cambridge and Bolton?

Cheltenham will be champions of League Two if they win at home to Harrogate. They will also seal it if they draw and Cambridge fail to win at home to Grimsby.

They will also be champions if they lose, Cambridge fail to win and Bolton do not beat Crawley with 13-goal swing in the process.

Cambridge will be champions if they win and Cheltenham fail to win.

Bolton will be champions if they win and Cheltenham lose with a 13-goal swing, and Cambridge fail to win.

Who will seal last two promotion spots?

Cambridge will be promoted if they win. A draw will be enough should Bolton not win and Morecambe fail to win by 12 goals. If they lose they will also be promoted if Bolton or Morecambe fail to win.

Bolton will be promoted if Morecambe fail to better their result.

Morecambe will be promoted if they better Bolton's result. They will also be promoted if they win and Cambridge lose.

Who will reach the play-offs?

Newport will secure a play-off place if they avoid defeat at Southend.

Tranmere will secure a play-off place if they avoid defeat against Colchester.

Forest Green will secure a play-off place if they win at Oldham. A point will be enough if Exeter and Salford fail to win. A defeat would also be fine if Exeter lose and Salford fail to win.

Exeter will secure a play-off place if they win at home to Barrow and one of following happen - Newport lose, Tranmere lose, Forest Green fail to win.

A draw will be enough if Forest Green lose and Salford fail to win.

Salford will secure a play-off place if they win at home to Leyton Orient and Forest Green and Exeter fail to win.