Premier League Predictions: Leeds to beat Liverpool without their Anfield comfort blanket

Come on, own up, who is seriously punting Liverpool here at 4/6 with Sky Bet?

It's up there with one of most staggeringly short prices of the season. And we must take advantage.

A clear way to diagnose a team with serious mentality and confidence issues is by looking at their away form. Liverpool have lost 12 of 22 away games in all competitions this season - and their record at teams lower than them in the current table is remarkable for a side that came close to winning every single trophy last season.

In eight games, they are winless and have failed to score in six of those matches, including defeats at Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Brentford.

The overall aggregate score in those matches is 10-3 to the opposition. Astonishing.

Leeds most certainly have the aggression, organisation and raucous stadium required to follow in many of their relegation rivals footsteps and beat Liverpool at home.

Yes, a 5-1 defeat at home to Palace is bound to send huge warning signals out that relegation to the Championship is a strong possibility but - I've said it before - when a team is on the end of a bit of a hiding, there is a theory that their next game will be all about being defensively secure. West Ham were spanked 5-1 at home by Newcastle but that result is now a distant memory having followed it up with a gritty but decisive 1-0 win at Fulham.

Image: Javi Gracia can inspire Leeds to a result at Elland Road

This will be backs-to-the-wall-type football - but that is enough to beat this Liverpool side away from the comfort blanket of Anfield.

The 5/2 with Sky Bet for Leeds in the 'draw no bet' market, meaning we'll get stakes refunded if it's a draw and a 5/2 winner if Leeds win, is simply outstanding. Or keep it simple and back the 6/5 for Leeds to win or draw.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0