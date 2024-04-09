Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds all still in race for two automatic promotion places; watch Plymouth vs Leicester (Friday from 7.30pm) and Leeds vs Blackburn (Saturday from 12pm) live on Sky Sports Football this weekend
Thursday 11 April 2024 13:47, UK
There are now just four rounds of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining.
One point separates Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds as we head into the final run-in. Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...
Leicester looked on track to keep their Championship title hopes in their own hands after successive wins over Norwich and Birmingham followed a worrying run of one win in six.
They held on to top spot on Tuesday night, but a 1-0 defeat away at Millwall has dented their hopes of automatic promotion. They do, however, still have a game in hand against Southampton to play later in April.
Three straight wins, including two back-to-back over Easter weekend, took Ipswich top of the Championship, but the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road put them at risk of dropping out of the automatic promotion places altogether.
Leeds' defeat away at Coventry, and subsequent draw against Sunderland, as well as Leicester's slip, means they could have leapfrogged the pair into top spot on Wednesday night - they missed that opportunity, but a goalless draw against Watford still lifted Kieran McKenna's men into second.
Given Leicester's defeat at Millwall, Leeds had the chance to return top of the league on Tuesday if they could find a way past Sunderland. The Black Cats were miserly, though, and frustrated Daniel Farke's men with a 0-0 draw and their third clean sheet in four games.
Luke O'Nien appeared to handle the ball in the second half, but Leeds penalty appeals were controversially waved away. How costly could that decision be in the long run?
