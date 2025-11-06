Can Derby maintain fine Championship form as John Eustace returns to Blackburn? - EFL guide
Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports
Saturday 8 November 2025 12:04, UK
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Blackburn vs Derby. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.
- CH: Blackburn vs Derby, Hull vs Portsmouth, Millwall vs Preston
It is three wins on the bounce now for Blackburn Rovers. They had dropped into the bottom three but have enjoyed a real upswing of late. Beating good sides in Southampton, Leicester and Bristol City in that time. Derby County have won four in a row as they head to Ewood Park, John Eustace's old stomping ground.
Sky Sports' David Prutton:
"Derby had a sluggish start to the season off the back of some really good work last year, but they've really had an upturn of late. If you've got a goal scorer in Carlton Morris who keeps doigng what he's doing, then you've got half a chance.
"There'll be an underlying bit to this game. And Blackburn have been decent lately even without Todd Cantwell, which shows the strength and resilience they have there. 1-1 draw."
Hull City saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end at Derby in midweek. But they are still unbeaten in five at home as they prepare to welcome Portsmouth. Pompey are without a win in five.
Millwall start the weekend in fifth, but were on the end of a 4-0 thrashing at Birmingham in midweek. While Preston North End are up to fourth after three straight wins.
- L1: Northampton vs Mansfield, Wycombe vs Leyton Orient
It is just one win from five now for Northampton Town in League One as they prepare to host an in-form Mansfield Town side. The Stags have won three of their last five and start the weekend three points off the play-offs.
Wycombe Wanderers are unbeaten in four now under Michael Duff as they continue to climb the table. They host a Leyton Orient side who beat Lincoln last time out in the league, but are yet to record back-to-back wins all season.
- L2: Colchester vs Bromley, Crewe vs Shrewsbury
Colchester United started slowly this season but have enjoyed a recent upswing, while Bromley have dipped off of late.
Crewe Alexandra start the weekend a point off the play-offs, while Shrewsbury Town begin just a point above the relegation zone.