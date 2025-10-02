EFL weekend guide: A Hollywood Blockbuster & return of the Old Farm derby
Thursday 2 October 2025 15:09, UK
A Hollywood blockbuster on Friday night
- Wrexham vs Birmingham - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night, kick-off 8pm.
Some way to kick things off. Old adversaries Wrexham and Birmingham will sprinkle some Hollywood glitz across our opening game of the weekend.
Neither have quite taken the Championship by storm as of yet. But there is a feel that Wrexham are improving after some more major upheaval in the summer. Birmingham, meanwhile, have struggled for goals this season, but will be buoyed by the way they snatched a late point at home against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.
Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction:
"A big one for two teams who are really trying to make a name for themselves in the Championship this season. And they've both realised, as we thought they would and as we knew they would, that the Championship is a very, very tough division.
"I think we all got a bit carried away with the way Birmingham blasted out of League One and thought that maybe that would have been their template straight away. However, a couple of defeats and a couple of bloody noses when it comes to results will stand them in good stead.
"I don't think there's much that has surprised him about what the Championship is. I think we're in for a draw, but a treat of a draw. 2-2."
Can Wrexham balance optimism with Championship reality this season?
Each of the last three seasons have culminated in wild celebrations in the once forgotten city of Wrexham. All-expenses-paid trips to Las Vegas followed the end of the previous two.
But the club's meteoric rise has had to be tempered with a dose of realism now they ply their trade in the second tier of English football. The Championship is notoriously unforgiving and Wrexham are finding out the hard way. For now, their charge through the leagues is on hold.
Sky Sports takes a look at the reasons behind Wrexham's slow start ahead of this Friday's grudge match against fellow American-owned side Birmingham
Birmingham boss Davies: I detach myself from the hype
"I have no interest in who is in the stadium," Chris Davies told Sky Sports ahead of Friday night's game. "That has no bearing on our job.
"I only see the opposition we are trying to beat. Last season we finished first, they finished second. They were a very good League One team and we had tough games against them. Phil Parkinson has done exceptional work to get them three promotions in a row.
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Hull City vs Sheffield United
You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.
- CH: Blackburn vs Stoke, Hull vs Sheff Utd, Sheff Wed vs Coventry
- L1: Doncaster s Burton, Wycombe vs Barnsley
- L2: MK Dons vs Gillingham, Newport vs Swindon
In the Championship...
It has been a frustrating period for Blackburn. They were beaten at Swansea despite leading in midweek, and found out last week that their game against Ipswich will be replayed after its abandonment. They host a Stoke side who have started in promising fashion under Mark Robins.
Hull City, bolstered by the goals of Oli McBurnie play a Sheffield United side who have not got off to the ideal start under Chris Wilder. They finally got off the mark with a win last weekend at Oxford, before being beaten at home by Southampton in midweek.
Sheffield Wednesday are ticking along amid a crisis behind the scenes, and battled for another point in midweek that would have been more were it not for Birmingham's last-minute equaliser. They face Coventry, who are flying under Frank Lampard. Still unbeaten and second in the table heading into the weekend.
And in League One & Two...
Doncaster will be hoping to bounce back from three defeats in a row as they've slipped into mid-table, as they host a Burton side that climbed off bottom with a shock win at Cardiff in midweek. New Wycombe boss Michael Duff has one win and one defeat so far as he aims to resurrect their season. They host a Barnsley side who have suffered back-to-back defeats.
MK Dons returned to winning ways last time out after four without and will be hoping to kick on at home to a Gillingham side that will be without boss Gareth Ainsworth on the sidelines as he undergoes heart surgery. Newport are labouring down in 22nd with just one win all season, as they host Ian Holloway's second-placed Swindon.
Return of the Old Farm derby on Sunday
- Ipswich vs Norwich - Live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday, kick-off midday.
A game that needs no real introduction. East Anglia takes centre stage on Sunday as Ipswich Town host Norwich City. A return for this fixture after the Tractor Boys spent the season away in the Premier League.
Despite a mediocre start to the season, Ipswich undoubtedly go into this game as favourites. But history is against them, with 16 long years passing since they last beat their bitter rivals.
It is 14 games unbeaten now for the Canaries. In part, Liam Manning will be glad to see his side play this one away from home after their appalling start to the campaign at Carrow Road - where they are yet to pick up a point. But he is already feeling the pressure, and that will only build if they are beaten at Ipswich.
Everything is to play for.
Sky Sports' David Prutton's prediction:
"They're meeting each other at a relatively nice period in the season because it'll be more about bragging rights than points.
"These are two teams that are still getting up to speed this season. They're both a work in progress. Even though many of the parts with Ipswich are quite familiar, with Norwich there's been a change in management and a change in approach that has to get them into the top six after last season of basically treading water.
"I think Norwich have got to take great heart in the fact that Ipswich haven't beaten them in so long. But the current form would suggest to me it will be an Ipswich win. 2-1."