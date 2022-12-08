Sky Bet Championship predictions: Sheffield United to win and Burnley held

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Blackburn vs Preston, Saturday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm really looking forward to this one to kick off the Championship's full return! We saw Blackburn comprehensively put to the sword by Burnley in the last game before the break and they've had a bit of a time to stew on that.

I was chatting to Ryan Lowe at Preston's training ground earlier this week and they're also very much looking forward to getting back into it. The defeat to Millwall before the break has given them a lot of food for thought. I think the league will come back with a bang, a few goals, and a score draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

We move from Lancashire to Yorkshire for the second derby of the day on Saturday! What we've seen at times from Sheffield United has been scintillating this season, such as that demolition job on Burnley we saw live on Sky.

This is an extremely tough game for Huddersfield Town. It's a big game and it will be the first time the fans have been back in a few weeks so we can expect a pretty hefty crowd to roar the Blades towards what should be a victory.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Stoke should be doing a lot better. You can be sure that Alex Neil will have left his players in no doubt over the break of what he wants from them between now and the end of the season. I'll be intrigued to see how they hit the ground on Saturday.

You need some semblance of reassurance for the manager and Cardiff have given that to Mark Hudson by putting him in charge for the rest of the season. It's a tough job that he's got there. They lost two in a row before the break, and I think that will become three.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Burnley, Sunday 1pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was a big blow for QPR to see their manager move on. Whoever goes in there has a good job at a club that is well-run these days. And the form wasn't the best as Mick Beale departed.

I have a feeling you're going to see a Burnley side that will stretch their legs and grow from here this season, even though they are already top. But I think they'll kick things off with a point at Loftus Road.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Hull, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

This Watford side have shown at times what they are capable of under Slaven Billic, but the demands of the owners will be aiming for the top two and promotion. Anything else is falling short.

Hull seem to have had a bit of a blast during the break! They've had some friendlies over in Antalya and the owner also paid for some fans to go over and have some fun. It's been good from a PR aspect, and he'll hope the feeling spreads to the pitch. If it does they could nick a draw at Vicarage Road.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs West Brom, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This season has always been about consolidation for Sunderland, so for them to be in 10th at this stage is terrific. And it was a great win over Millwall last week.

We know what Carlos Corberan is capable of from what we saw at Huddersfield and it looks like West Brom look like they may have turned a corner before the break. But it could have halted their momentum a little and Sunderland have had a bit of a headstart.

Prediction:2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (Saturday 3pm unless stated)

Rotherham vs Bristol City (12.30pm): 1-0

Reading vs Coventry (2pm): 1-1

Blackpool vs Birmingham (3pm): 0-1

Middlesbrough vs Luton: 2-1

Millwall vs Wigan: 2-1

Swansea vs Norwich: 1-1