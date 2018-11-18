Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

Harry Kane believes England can win the UEFA Nations League after beating Croatia to reach the finals in Portugal.

England will be joined by Switzerland who came from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 5-2 in Lucerne.

Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals final to win "the biggest title" of his career.

A season-best performance from LeBron James sealed LA Lakers victory on his first return to Miami Heat.

