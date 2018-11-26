Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Newcastle moved further away from the bottom three in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Burnley.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of another big week for the Manchester clubs in the Champions League.

Sol Campbell has moved closer to his first job in management as he is in advanced talks with League Two side Macclesfield.

The World Darts Championships draw has been made, including two female participants in the first round.

And Sebastian Vettel reflects on a "tough year" in Formula One with Ferrari.

