Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It was a good night for the four British sides in Europa League action. Arsenal won 3-0 in Ukraine against Vorskla Poltava and Chelsea thrashed PAOK 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The English clubs are both through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Celtic need one more point to join them after a 1-0 win in Norway against Rosenborg, while Rangers' 0-0 draw against Villarreal at Ibrox means they have to win their last group game at Rapid Vienna to reach the last-32.

Manchester United have exercised their option to extend David de Gea's stay at the club by a year, and Derby's Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct after being accused of biting Stoke's Joe Allen.

Tiger Woods has work to do if he is to break back into the world's top 10 after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge, and Wales' forward Ellis Jenkins needs surgery on a knee injury and is a doubt for the Six Nations

