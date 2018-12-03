On The Debate this week: Paul Merson, Tim Sherwood and more

The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League this week, as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.

Paul Merson and Tim Sherwood join Laura Woods to deliver their Derby Day verdict on Monday, as well as react to Mark Hughes' sacking at Southampton.

The Debate Live on

Premier League action takes centre stage on Tuesday and Wednesday - with in-game goals and highlights available on mobile - but The Debate returns on Thursday and Friday as more guests review the midweek games and look ahead to the weekend schedule.

This week's line-up...

Monday: Laura Woods, Paul Merson, Craig Bellamy

Thursday: Kelly Cates, Danny Higginbotham, Mark Schwarzer

Friday: David Prutton, Mark Warburton and TBC

Watch The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League and catch up with the podcast after each show.