Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester United are now four Premier League games without a victory after a frantic 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Liverpool come from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, reducing the gap to leaders Manchester City to two points.

Tottenham climb to third with a 3-1 win over Southampton, as new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watched on from the Wembley stands.

Kilmarnock move to the top Scottish Premiership with victory over Livingston.

Andy Murray will use his protected ranking of world number two to gain entry to January's Australian Open, despite his current world ranking of 259.

And Kell Brook says Amir Khan has "turned his back" on the British public by failing to arrange a fight between the two long-term rivals.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...