Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black footballers.

Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after beating Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park.

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Dundee, who played 70 minutes with 10 men.

River Plate have won the Copa Libertadores after beating rivals Boca Juniors in the rearranged final in Madrid.

Anthony Joshua is still targeting an undisputed title fight against Deontay Wilder, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...