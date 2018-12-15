Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester City return to the top of the Premier League after beating Everton 3-1 at the Etihad.

Christian Eriksen scores in stoppage time as Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 at Wembley, while Crystal Palace get their first win without Wilfried Zaha since September 2016.

In the Championship, Leeds are back on top after beating Bolton 1-0.

Kilmarnock move a point clear of Champions Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

And in boxing, Anthony Joshua questions whether Deontay Wilder will take the risk of an undisputed title fight against the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

