Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, as they move 19 points above United.

Chelsea make it three wins from four, with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes an instant impact at St Mary's to mark his first home game in charge with a 3-2 win over Arsenal.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic miss the chance to go top after their 2-0 defeat at Hibernian puts Rangers at the summit.

And in hockey, England finish fourth at the men's World Cup after losing 8-1 to Australia in the third-place play-off.

Belgium beat the Netherlands in the final, winning 3-2 on penalties.

