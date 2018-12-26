Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

James Milner says Liverpool are braced for a tough Premier League title race, but insists they are taking the season one game at a time.

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham would like to keep Christian Eriksen for the long term but admits that the player's situation is "dynamic".

Cameron Bancroft has revealed David Warner suggested he tamper with the ball during Australia's Test series in South Africa.

LeBron James left early with a groin injury as the Los Angeles Lakers thrashed the Golden State Warriors 127-101 at Oracle Arena.

