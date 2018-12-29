WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Could this be the pivotal weekend in the race for the Premier League title?

Liverpool have opened up nine-point lead at the top after thrashing Arsenal with Roberto Firmino scoring a hat-trick.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri said Aboubakar Kamara disrespected him during Fulham's win over Huddersfield.

Rangers beat Old Firm rivals Celtic, while Hearts won the Edinburgh showdown on Scottish Premiership derby day.

And the semi-final line-up of the World Darts Championships is complete after Super Saturday at Alexandra Palace.