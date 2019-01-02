WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it four wins out of four as Manchester United travelled to Newcastle?

There was a major blow for Chelsea as Southampton visited Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth and Watford shared the spoils after a wild six-goal first half on the south coast.

Marko Arnautovic announced his return from injury with two goals as West Ham hosted Brighton.

Burnley came from behind to secure a rare away win at Huddersfield as both sides ended an ill-tempered game with 10 men.

Could Wolves back up a shock victory over Tottenham at Wembley as they welcomed Crystal Palace to Molineux?