Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester City blow the title race wide open by inflicting Liverpool's first defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe agrees personal terms with Rangers and is set to join on an 18-month loan deal, according to Sky sources.

Craig Bellamy categorically denies a claim of bullying in his role as Cardiff U18s coach, and vows to clear his name.

In rugby, the Rugby Football Union awards England Women full-time contracts for the first time in the 15's game.

England receive a fitness boost ahead of the Six Nations, with Billy Vunipola set to return from injury for Saracens on Friday.

And in cricket, South Africa are in control of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town.

