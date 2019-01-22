Heung-Min Son's South Korea reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

Heung-Min Son's South Korea have reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals

Tottenham will be without Heung-Min Son for a while longer after he helped South Korea beat Bahrain 2-1 in extra-time to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.

Substitute Jin-Su Kim scored his first international goal right at the end of the first period of extra-time to send South Korea through.

The defender, who had only come on 10 minutes earlier, scored with a diving header at the far post following Lee Yong's cross.

South Korea will next face Qatar, who beat Iraq in the last 16 after topping their group. The quarter-finals are on January 25 and semi-finals on January 29, before the final on February 1.

Jin-Su Kim celebrates scoring for South Korea

Lee had also set up South Korea's first goal with another cross after being picked out by a threaded pass from Son. Bahrain goalkeeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi managed to push out the cross but it went straight to Hwang Hee-chan, who slotted it home.

Bahrain became the first team to score against South Korea in the tournament when they levelled 13 minutes from time through Mohamed Saad Alromaihi.

Bahrain's task grew harder when Alawi was injured towards the end of regular time. The goalkeeper attempted to carry on but eventually had to be replaced by Abdulkarim Fardan, who had never played a competitive international match.