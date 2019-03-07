WATCH: Manchester United's dressing-room celebrations

0:08 Manchester United players celebrate in the dressing room after their historic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain Manchester United players celebrate in the dressing room after their historic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United players celebrated in the dressing room after their historic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

It was arguably United's greatest European night since they won the Champions League in 1999.

They had just become the first side to overturn a 2-0 home deficit and their 3-1 win over PSG to go through to the quarter-finals on away goals had been left so late - Marcus Rashford's decisive penalty coming deep into stoppage time.

So little wonder the celebrations in the away dressing room at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night were exuberant to say the least.

Click on the video to watch the dressing room scenes posted by Manchester United on social media