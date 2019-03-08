Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The Premier League is investigating Manchester City for allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelsea say they are "astonished" by FIFA's decision not to suspend the club's transfer ban while they appeal a ruling by the governing body.

Norwich have stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with victory at home to Swansea.

Claudio Ranieri has been appointed Roma head coach until the end of the season, just eight days after being sacked by Fulham.

And Formula One is set to award a bonus point to the driver who sets the fastest lap in races.

