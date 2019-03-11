Football News

On The Debate Live: Dion Dublin & Gus Poyet on this week

Watch live this week from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Last Updated: 11/03/19 8:53am

The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League this week as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.

The line-up...

Monday: Geoff Shreeves, Dion Dublin & Paul Merson

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Paul Dickov & Curtis Davies

Wednesday: Kelly Cates, Tim Sherwood & Phil Babb

Thursday: Geoff Shreeves, Gus Poyet & Nigel Winterburn

Friday: David Prutton, Danny Mills & Steve Sidwell

Watch at 10pm this week - live on Sky Sports Premier League - and don't forget to catch up if you miss a show by downloading the podcast.

