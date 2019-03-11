Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:39 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Frenchman replaces the sacked Santiago Solari.

Birmingham City say they welcome the 14-week jail sentence handed to the club's supporter who assaulted Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during Sunday's derby. Paul Mitchell, of Rubery, Worcestershire was also given a 10-year football banning order.

The fan who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier during Friday's match at Hibernian has been banned from all Scottish football grounds. Cameron Mack, 21, from Port Seaton in East Lothian, jumped over the advertising boards and confronted Tavernier before being led away by police and stewards at Easter Road.

Maro Itoje has been ruled out of England's final Six Nations rugby match against Scotland with a knee injury. Scotland will be without Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg at Twickenham on Saturday.

Formula 1 are tweaking the scoring system for the coming season. An extra point will be awarded to the driver who sets the race's fastest lap, provided they finish in the top 10.

