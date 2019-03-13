On EFL Matters... Chris Kirland joins David Prutton

Chris Kirkland joins David Prutton for EFL Matters on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Former goalkeeper Kirkland will be alongside Prutton to look back at all the midweek action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, and ahead to the weekend's fixtures across the EFL.

EFL Matters Live on

There are three live games on Sky Sports Football this weekend. On Friday night League One takes centre stage as Doncaster host Barnsley, there is a big promotion clash in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime as Leeds host Sheffield United and on Monday night, Mansfield meet Lincoln in League Two.

Don't miss EFL Matters on Thursday night! Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm