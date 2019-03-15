WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:11 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Lewis Hamilton will start the first race of the new Formula One season on pole position in Australia. The five-time world champion has his 84th career pole after pipping his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in second.

Wales will win the Six Nations Grand Slam for the first time since 2012 if they beat Ireland today, while England face Scotland at Twickenham, knowing victory will give them the title should Wales slip up.

Katie Taylor has become the first Irish fighter to win three of the four major world titles in the modern era, after beating Brazil's Rose Volante.

And Britain's golfers continue to make the headlines at the half-way stage of the Players Championship. Tommy Fleetwood shares the lead with Rory McIlroy on 12-under-par.

