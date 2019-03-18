WATCH: PL saves of the weekend

2:04 PL Saves Of The Round PL Saves Of The Round

Check out our selection of the best saves in the Premier League over the weekend.

Jordan Pickford has had his form questioned of late but pulled off two fine stops to deny Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain in Everton's win over Chelsea.

Kepa also makes the cut for his stop to deny Andre Gomes in the same game.

On Saturday, Kasper Schmeichel earned plaudits for his denial of Matej Vydra in Leicester's win over Burnley, while West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski made key stops to deny Juninho Bacuna and Terence Kongolo in his side's last-gasp victory over Huddersfield.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best saves from the weekend.