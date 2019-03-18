WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time. He's played 19 games for Chelsea this season, but has yet to start a Premier League match.

James Ward-Prowse has also been added to the England squad for the European Qualifiers. Luke Shaw has withdrawn with injury alongside John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Victims of the mosque shootings in New Zealand will be remembered at Wembley ahead of England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday, the FA has announced.

Mick McCarthy led his first Republic of Ireland training session in 17 years as he began his second spell in charge.

Birmingham City and Aston Villa have each been fined £5,000 following their Sky Bet Championship fixture on March 10.

Wales are continuing to celebrate their Six Nations success alongside hundreds of rugby fans in Cardiff. Warren Gatland's side beat Ireland on Saturday to complete their fourth Grand Slam in 14 years.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...