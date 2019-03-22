SSN in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as England began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic at Wembley.

France were big winners too as they defeated Moldova 4-1 - but reigning champions Portugal were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Ukraine.

Northampton came out on top in rugby union's Premiership as they won 29-15 at Leicester, while St Helens were impressive in their 42-12 Super League success at Castleford.

There were mixed fortunes for the Brits taking part in tennis' Miami Open - with Kyle Edmund winning but Johanna Konta going out.

And Paul Casey is helping to set the pace at golf's Valspar Championship as he shares the lead at the halfway stage in his attempt to defend the title he won there last year.

