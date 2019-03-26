WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

England survived an early scare to thrash Montenegro 5-1 in their European Qualifier, but the game was marred by racist chants from the home fans. In response, Raheem Sterling called for a stadium ban.

World champions France secured a 4-0 victory against Iceland and go top of Group H on goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo limped off with a muscular injury during Portugal's 1-all draw with Serbia.

Cardiff City will tell FIFA that the contract Emiliano Sala signed with the club was not legally binding.

Conor McGregor, a former two-weight UFC world champion, has announced his retirement from MMA.



And Jos Buttler - playing for Rajasthan Royals - suffered a controversial dismissal in the IPL after the Kings Eleven Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin stopped in his bowling action and ran out Buttler as he left his ground at the non-striker's end.

