WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

It's two wins out of two for the Republic of Ireland in their European Qualifying campaign. They beat Georgia 1-0 in Dublin. Conor Hourihane with the only goal.

In the same group as the Republic of Ireland, Denmark came from 3-0 down to get a draw against Switzerland.

Spain beat Malta 2-0, with Alvaro Morata scored both goals, while Italy put six goals past Liechtenstein.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the racist abuse of England players by some Montenegro fans is a disaster.

European football's governing body have opened disciplinary action against Montenegro.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is back in training after recovering from a fractured leg. The defender's not played since December.

The man who attacked former Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova in her home three years ago has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

