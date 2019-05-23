WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Reports linking Pep Guardiola to Juventus have been described as an "unfounded rumour" by Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi.

Inter Milan want to sign Romelu Lukaku and Victor Moses this summer once they have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman says his old club should not play Petr Cech in the Europa League final.

Lewis Hamilton pipped Valtteri Bottas to the fastest time of Practice Two as Mercedes put an authoritative stamp on the start of the Monaco GP.

India captain Virat Kohli says Jofra Archer's pace will make the England fast bowler an "intimidating" prospect to face at this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.