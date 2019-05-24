WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England captain Eoin Morgan has avoided an injury scare before their World Cup opener against South Africa.

Lionel Messi makes some shock admissions following Barcelona's dramatic Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

Frank Lampard is ignoring reports linking him with a return to Chelsea as he focuses on getting Derby into the Premier League.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he wants to stay at the club and has some encouraging words over his future for Spurs fans.

And find out which male tennis player has withdrawn from the French Open after making some controversial comments about the tournament.