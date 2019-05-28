WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Anthony Joshua wants face-to-face talks with Deontay Wilder to thrash out a unification showdown with the American after Joshua fights Ruiz Jr on his US debut on Saturday.

Harry Kane says he is "ready to go" after recovering from injury in time for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith hailed his "terrific" players after they sealed promotion back to the Premier League. They beat Derby 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley yesterday.

Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan says he has "agreed terms" with Mike Ashley to buy Newcastle.

England's in-form opener Jason Roy says he has been working hard against spin as he aims to play a key role in their World Cup campaign.