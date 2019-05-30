WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Ben Stokes inspired England to a 104-run Cricket World Cup win over South Africa at The Oval.

Anthony Joshua admits Deontay Wilder's on his mind ahead of his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr this weekend.

Juventus target Maurizio Sarri says he needs to meet with Chelsea before he can be confident he'll stay in charge there, while Sergio Ramos has announced he's staying at Real Madrid.

Kyle Edmund retired injured at two sets down against Pablo Cuevas in the French Open to leave Johanna Konta as the only Brit still in the singles at Roland Garros.

And Catalans Dragons' Challenge Cup defence is over after they were thrashed 51-8 in the quarter-finals by Hull FC.