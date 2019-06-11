WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Scotland suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Belgium in the European Qualifiers. Romelu Lukaku scored twice with Kevin de Bruyne adding a third in stoppage time to keep Belgium top of Group I.

Wales suffered their second loss in four days as Mate Patkai's 80th-minute strike gave Hungary a 1-0 win in Budapest. Ryan Giggs' side sit second-bottom of Group E.

But it was a record-breaking night for Northern Ireland, who have won their four qualifiers for the first time. Paddy McNair scored his first international goal as they won 1-0 in Belarus.

Slaven Bilic is close to becoming West Brom's new head coach after holding face-to-face talks with club officials, while Jonathan Woodgate is poised to take charge of former club Middlesbrough.

At the Women's World Cup, defending champions the USA registered a record 13-0 win over Thailand.

But it was another washout at the Cricket World Cup as Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh was postponed without a ball being bowled.