WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

American Gary Woodland holds a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the US open with Justin Rose two further shots back at seven under par.

England have qualified for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a game to spare after beating Argentina 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho scored twice as Brazil opened the Copa America with a 3-0 win against Bolivia.

Tyson Fury has weighed in 17 and a half pounds heavier than his opponent Tom Schwarz ahead of their heavyweight clash in Las Vegas.

St Helens have extended their lead at the top of the Super League table to six points after a 38-2 win over Huddersfield.